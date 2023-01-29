Anthony Gordon has completed a move to Newcastle United from his boyhood club Everton.

The 21-year-old has signed for a fee of £40 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

?? We are delighted to announce the signing on Anthony Gordon on a long-term deal! Welcome to Newcastle United, @anthonygordon! ???? — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 29, 2023

Prior to making the switch from Merseyside to Tyneside, Gordon had handed in a transfer request to force the board’s hand into overseeing his exit.

The Liverpool-born attacker is a graduate of Everton’s academy. He made 78 appearances in total for the Toffees and scored seven goals throughout that time.

From relegation scrap to top-four fight

He leaves the club in 19th place to join the third-placed Magpies, who are enjoying an outstanding first half of the campaign and are on track to achieve European football. They also have one foot in the final of the Carabao Cup, after winning the first leg of their semi-final 1-0.

The Blues are on the back of sacking Frank Lampard, with Sean Dyche the rumoured replacement. He faces the task of keeping the team in the top flight this season.