“I’m surprised he’s going to Newcastle” – Onuoha shocked at who PIF are about to sign

Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Anthony Gordon from Everton, in a deal that as left pundit Nedum Onuoha surprised.

Speaking on ESPN, Onuoha questioned if Gordon really looked the right calibre of player for what Newcastle are trying to do right now.

“Of course he is good,” said the former Manchester City defender. “But he is someone who has potential.

“I think we have seen over the last few seasons where he has shown glimpses of his attacking threat. His ability to finish and create opportunities. He was once the guy that would get the fans off their seats at Goodison Park.

“Obviously, things over the last few months haven’t been that way. I think the way he is leaving, not arriving to training, it’s not great at all and not very endearing.

“For Newcastle, they see a player that won’t just be there for a year or two years. But someone who can be a long-term project.

“I am surprised he has gone to Newcastle because they seem to be a side that are in the top four now. I don’t think Anthony Gordon, at this moment in time, makes them a lock for that. But I guess they are playing the long game with him.”

