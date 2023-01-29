Newcastle man has today left the club for English team

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has agreed to join Hull City on loan until the end of the season, Sky Sports have confirmed.

Darlow has occasionally shown great potential in his time at St James’ Park, but there’s a lot of competition for the number one shirt now.

Newcastle have therefore made the decision to let Darlow leave temporarily, and it will be interesting to see how he gets on in the Championship.

Hull chief Tan Kesler spoke earlier this week about the deal, saying: “Karl Darlow is coming from Newcastle, we have completed his paperwork.

“In terms of when we will announce, it’s a tricky one, I want fans to be patient with us.

“The club – Newcastle – and the player wanted to participate in their cup journey and we have respected that.

“Hopefully once it’s done he will be joining us but the paperwork already has the signature on it. There’s no problems with the deal.”