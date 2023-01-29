Brighton and Hove Albion saw out a triumphant 2-1 win against Liverpool to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Roberto De Zerbi has his side playing exquisite football and supporters dreaming of new heights they have never seen before. The Seagulls sit sixth placed in the Premier League and have a significant chance of going all the way in the cup to lift their first major trophy.

This afternoon again proved that Brighton mean business; knocking out the FA Cup holders at the Amex and matching them stride for stride throughout the match.

The goalscorers

Harvey Elliott opened the scoring before a Tariq Lamptey strike took a deflection off of club captain Lewis Dunk and flew past Alisson to level the tie in the 39th minute.

It then took until injury-time for the Seagulls to take the lead through a sensational piece of play and finish by in-form starlet Kaoru Mitoma.