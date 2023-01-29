“No motivation to go to train” Spanish source makes bold Spurs player claim

A source close to the player says that Bryan Gil is currently living in a nightmare in England. What began as a dream for the young winger from Cádiz has turned into an untenable situation for him both in football and personally. And from which Tottenham seems to have ignored.

Bryan barely plays, but they won’t approve a loan either. It is also alleged that even after the signing of Danjuma that Spurs won’t authorize the Spaniard’s exit from N17, be it on loan or via a sale. Consequently, the footballer is frustrated. Relevo has been in contact with those described as closest to the footballer.

“It’s not good in England. He has no motivation to go to train, he’s not happy, and he doesn’t understand why they won’t let him out. “It doesn’t matter what options he puts on the table to leave, they [THFC] prefer to have him without playing. He is pressing by all means because he needs to leave. Tottenham doesn’t care if Bryan is in bad spirits. The situation has reached such a point that the man from Cádiz does not care where he goes, he just wants out.”

This week, it was spotted the player had altered the appearance of his Instagram account, removing all references to Spurs as well as swapping out an avatar image of himself in a Spurs shirt with one of him playing for Spain.

Given the boy is evidently too lightweight for this division, surely the sensible thing to do is to let the boy go out on loan at least. Or perhaps Daniel Levy is uncertain as to who his first team coach will be after the summer, and is therefore hedging his bets.

Either way, with recent reports that Djed Spence isn’t pulling up trees in training, either, it looks to be the case that the Hotspur Way isn’t quite as magical as some had believed.