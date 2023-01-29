One club has emerged as leaders in the race for Liverpool star who looks set to leave Merseyside club

Defender Nat Phillips looks likely to leave Liverpool prior to Tuesday’s transfer deadline and one club has emerged as leaders in the race for the centre-back.

Following the long-term injury to Virgil van Dijk, many thought that Phillips would be staying at Anfield to cover for the rest of the campaign but it now looks like Jurgen Klopp is open to the 25-year-old leaving.

According to The Athletic, Galatasaray are leading the chase to sign the Liverpool defender but there has also been interest from a number of Bundesliga clubs.

Phillips is said to be open to the idea of moving to Turkey and will hope that a deal can be done before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Three possible options are being explored by both parties reports The Athletic– a loan until the end of the season, a loan with an option to buy this summer and a permanent transfer – with Liverpool valuing Phillips at around £10m.

The centre-back has only played five times this campaign but will be fondly remembered for his contributions during the 2020/21 season, where he stepped up amidst a centre-back injury crisis at Anfield to help Jurgen Klopp’s side qualify for the Champions League.