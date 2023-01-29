Former Premier League player Mustapha Hadji has been banned for five years for holding a fake coaching license.

According to reports, the 51-year-old will not be able to take part in any football related activity until 2028.

The African football confederation has decided to hand out a stern punishment after Hadji decided to forge a coaching license. The CAF have decided to kick him out of the sport for the next five years to set an example for any future miscreants.

Hadji was an important player for clubs like Coventry City and Aston Villa in the past. He managed to excel at clubs like Nancy, Sporting Lisbon, and Deportivo de la Coruna as well.

Apart from his achievements as a player, he managed to build an impressive coaching reputation as well with the Qatari club Umm Salal SC. He held a similar coaching role with the Morocco national team from 2014 to 2022 as well.

The former Moroccan international midfielder has 63 caps to his name and he was an important player for club and country during his playing days.