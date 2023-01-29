Private jet to land at Leeds-Bradford within hours as Leeds agree another new signing

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Weston McKennie looks set to land at Leeds-Bradford Airport at 05:44pm (GMT) on Sunday ahead of his transfer from Juventus to Leeds United.

The Premier League club have verbally agreed to a £1.3m loan fee with the Serie A giants and the deal contains a buy clause worth £30.7m which could be activated in the summer.

The signing can be seen as a big coup for Leeds and it is a great addition as the Yorkshire club looks to stay in the Premier League this season.

Sky Sports Italy reported earlier on Sunday that McKennie was due to fly out of Turin at 04:30pm (GMT+1) ahead of his medical with the Whites on Monday.

As per Flight Radar, a private jet taking off from Turin at the same time is due to land at Leeds-Bradford at 05:44pm (GMT), therefore, the American international will be in England very soon.

