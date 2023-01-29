Real Madrid star thinking of rejecting new contract offer in favour of Arsenal move

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal were interested in bringing Marco Asensio to the Emirates last summer and that could be a signing they explore again during the upcoming summer transfer window. 

According to the Mirror, sources close to Asensio suggested that the Gunners were in the box seat to land him during the last summer window and now a decision on the Spaniard’s future at Real Madrid has been delayed ahead of his current deal expiring this year.

The 27-year-old has a contract renewal offer on the table from Real Madrid and a report in Marca has outlined how Los Blancos are keen to renew the Spaniard’s deal but several other clubs have also made an approach through his agent. None of those teams are referenced, but it is believed Arsenal have continued to monitor his contractual situation in Spain.

Could Asensio join Arsenal this summer?
More Stories / Latest News
“We are ready to go forward without him” – De Zerbi issues fresh Caicedo update
Work permit issues cause problems for West Ham transfer with European club ready to take advantage
Jurgen Klopp issues Liverpool transfer update that fans don’t want to hear

Asensio wanted to leave the La Liga giants last year due to a lack of game time but that has changed throughout the current campaign. The 27-year-old has got minutes in most of Real Madrid’s matches but is still not a regular starter at the Bernabeu.

The Spain international could be a good addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad for next season and with the transfer being a free one, the Gunners have nothing to lose.

More Stories Marco Asensio

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Arsenal Should Go For Allan Sanit Maximan Now That Newcastle United Have Got Gordon From Everton.
    They Should Also Try Their Luck On Tielemans By Making A Formal Bid Though Might Be Minimal Cos Of The Few Months His Contract Has.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.