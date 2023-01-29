Real Madrid star thinking of rejecting new contract offer in favour of Arsenal move

Arsenal were interested in bringing Marco Asensio to the Emirates last summer and that could be a signing they explore again during the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to the Mirror, sources close to Asensio suggested that the Gunners were in the box seat to land him during the last summer window and now a decision on the Spaniard’s future at Real Madrid has been delayed ahead of his current deal expiring this year.

The 27-year-old has a contract renewal offer on the table from Real Madrid and a report in Marca has outlined how Los Blancos are keen to renew the Spaniard’s deal but several other clubs have also made an approach through his agent. None of those teams are referenced, but it is believed Arsenal have continued to monitor his contractual situation in Spain.

Asensio wanted to leave the La Liga giants last year due to a lack of game time but that has changed throughout the current campaign. The 27-year-old has got minutes in most of Real Madrid’s matches but is still not a regular starter at the Bernabeu.

The Spain international could be a good addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad for next season and with the transfer being a free one, the Gunners have nothing to lose.