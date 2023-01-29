Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku at the end of the season.

According to a report from Calciomercatoweb, the Londoners could make a move for the Belgian striker in the summer if Antonio Conte stays at the club.

The Italian manager’s contract expires at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether he is prepared to renew his deal with Tottenham. The report further adds that Tottenham will face competition from Newcastle United.

Lukaku re-joined Inter Milan on loan at the start of the season and he has been quite underwhelming so far. The 29-year-old has scored twice in all competitions this season.

The Belgian joined Chelsea for a fee of £97.5 million last season after helping Inter Milan win the Scudetto. The move did not work out and it seems that his loan spell at Inter is not working out either. It will be interesting to see if Lukaku tries to secure a permanent exit from Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Spurs could definitely use more options in the attack and Lukaku could be the ideal fit for them alongside Harry Kane. Furthermore, Antonio Conte managed to get the best out of him at Inter and the Italian could unlock his potential once again at Spurs.

However, he is unlikely to come cheap and it remains to be seen whether Daniel Levy is prepared to break the bank for the Belgian. On top of that, any potential move would depend on Conte staying at the club beyond this summer.