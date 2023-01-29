Tottenham submit offer for €25m star as they look to bring in centre-back before Deadline Day

Tottenham are looking to bring in a third signing before the end of the January transfer window and have submitted a new offer for a Bundesliga centre-back.

According to German outlet BILD, Tottenham have made a verbal offer of €25m to Bayer Leverkusen for their defender Piero Hincapie.

Antonio Conte’s side have struggled a lot this season from a defensive point of view and the Italian coach is looking to tighten his backline up for the second half of the campaign.

Hindcapie has been with Leverkusen since 2021 but has made big strides ever since, and the report says that the German outfit are likely to look for more than €25m for the 21-year-old star.

? Tottenham have made a verbal offer of €25m for Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie. (Source: @BILD) pic.twitter.com/2Ka6NALXK2 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 29, 2023

Should Spurs complete a deal for Hincapie before Deadline Day he would be Conte’s third signing of the winter transfer window. The Italian has added Arnaut Danjuma to his squad and is on the verge of adding Pedro Porro as well.

Hincapie is a much-needed signing and Conte will be hoping his club can get it over the line before next week’s deadline.