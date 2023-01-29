Exclusive: Caicedo Arsenal Chelsea transfer latest, Bellingham update & more – Fabrizio Romano

Good morning guys, and welcome to today’s edition of my Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe and get this in your inbox five mornings a week!

Arsenal

Despite reports to the contrary, I’m not aware of second Arsenal bid for Moises Caicedo submitted on Saturday, let’s see on Sunday what happens. The last bid was the one I mentioned on Friday: £60m, rejected.

Brighton insist they want to keep Caicedo, so it’s not an easy one. Arsenal are pushing on Caicedo deal also on player side, Chelsea already had conversations on player side but their last bid was £55m ten days ago; rejected too.

Arsenal will continue to pursue West Ham midfielder Declan Rice even if they sign Moises Caicedo this January (Telegraph)

Aston Villa

Understand Ludwig Augustinsson’s loan to Aston Villa will be terminated as he will join Mallorca on loan until the end of the season. An agreement has been reached and it’s set to be done.

Borussia Dortmund

As Christian Falk hinted at in his column – here – of course Borussia Dortmund would love Jude Bellingham to stay, it’s normal; but I keep my feeling speaking to sources of Bellingham expected to leave in the summer. There are too many top clubs keen on signing him, so it’s going to be more than difficult for BVB to keep him.

Celtic

Atlanta United are now trying to hijack Urawa Red Diamonds deal for Giorgos Giakoumakis: understand new $4.7m proposal has been accepted by Celtic. Personal terms still under discussion but Atlanta have now DP spot and want to get it done.

Chelsea

Understand Malo Gusto has completed medical tests as new Chelsea player, after landing in London early yesterday morning. Contract until June 2029 — Chelsea will pay a fee close to €30m but Malo Gusto will only move to Stamford Bridge in July, staying at Lyon until end of the season.

Chelsea had a bid for Moises Caicedo rejected ten days ago. Arsenal are pushing, but I’m not aware of a second bid from them yet. It’s an open race, a crazy situation, so let’s see what will happen before Deadline Day.

Chelsea wanted Anthony Gordon in the summer but did not return with an approach for him this January – he’s now on the brink of leaving Everton for Newcastle. It will be official soon.

Espanyol

Denis Suarez, set to join Espanyol from Celta Vigo on deal valid until the end of the season. And then, Denis Suarez has already an agreement in place with Villarreal until 2026 to join them in June.

Everton

Everton have all contracts signed with Sean Dyche. The former Burnley boss is set to be unveiled as the new head coach to replace Frank Lampard – it will be official soon. Dyche will become new Toffees manager on a two year and half contract, as expected.

Fulham

Fulham submitted new bid on Friday for Fluminense midfielder Andre. The offer is a loan with obligation to buy clause for €20m total package — personal terms have been sent to the agent. Andre’s agents are already in UK, with talks set to continue with Fluminense.

Leeds United

Weston McKennie to Leeds, here we go! Understand Leeds will pay €1.2m loan fee — deal will include buy option clause for €33m plus add ons. Leeds president Radrizzani unlocked the deal with Juventus in the night. McKennie has agreed personal terms with Leeds and he’ll now travel to England for his medical in the next 24 hours.

As Ben Jacobs explained earlier in the week, Jesse Marsch was key to this deal due to his desire to partner McKennie with Tyler Adams – click here to find out more.

Leicester City

Tete is now set to sign the contract as new Leicester player — it will be valid until the end of the season. A deal was agreed on Friday, medical tests have now been completed, and there’ll be an official statement soon.