Video: Brighton equalise quickly vs Liverpool with deflected goal past Alisson

Brighton are level in their FA Cup tie with Liverpool at the Amex thanks to a deflected goal from Lewis Dunk after going behind in the match. 

The home side went 1-0 down in the tie after Harvey Elliott opened the scoring with a tidy finish after half an hour and it did not take long for Brighton to equalise.

Nine minutes later a corner routine eventually fell to Tariq Lamptey, who took a shot before a deflection off Lewis Dunk took it past Alisson in the Liverpool net.

