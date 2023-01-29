Video: Brighton equalise quickly vs Liverpool with deflected goal past Alisson

Brighton are level in their FA Cup tie with Liverpool at the Amex thanks to a deflected goal from Lewis Dunk after going behind in the match.

The home side went 1-0 down in the tie after Harvey Elliott opened the scoring with a tidy finish after half an hour and it did not take long for Brighton to equalise.

Nine minutes later a corner routine eventually fell to Tariq Lamptey, who took a shot before a deflection off Lewis Dunk took it past Alisson in the Liverpool net.