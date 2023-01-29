Video: Mitoma knocks Liverpool out of FA Cup with world-class 90th-minute winner

Liverpool are out of the FA Cup at the hands of an in-form Brighton as the Reds’ miserable season continues. 

Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead in the match through Harvey Elliott but that was pulled back level just nine minutes later when a deflected goal off Lewis Dunk went past Alisson.

Liverpool were the better of the two teams in the second half but a piece of magic from Kaoru Mitoma won the match for the Seagulls in the last minute and sent them through to the next round.

The Merseyside club are likely to go trophyless this season now as Brighton have a very good chance at winning the FA Cup this season.

