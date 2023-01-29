“We are ready to go forward without him” – De Zerbi issues fresh Caicedo update

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has issued an update regarding sought-after midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The 21-year-old has been a subject of interest for several Premier League clubs in recent weeks; Chelsea made a verbal proposal for the star, whilst Arsenal have submitted two bids to try and prise Caicedo away from the Amex.

The Ecuadorian even issued a statement himself expressing his desire to take on a new challenge and sign for a new club – much to the dismay of Brighton, who then told Caicedo to not return to training until the transfer deadline passes on February 1.

He consequently missed today’s clash with Liverpool in the FA Cup, in which the Seagulls saw out an emphatic 2-1 victory to knock out the holders of the cup after an injury-time winner from Kaoru Mitoma.

De Zerbi changes stance on Caicedo’s future

Speculation is still circulating regarding whether or not Caicedo will continue as a Brighton player, as the club have been firm in their stance that he will not be leaving.

However, things may have changed slightly overnight. De Zerbi said post-match (via Fabrizio Romano): “I would like Moises to finish the season with us, but we are ready to go forward without him. I respect his decision. I can’t be also the chairman, so we will see in the next days.”