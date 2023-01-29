Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has been linked with a move back to the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has been an important first-team player for the French outfit and Marseille are not keen to sanction his departure this month.

However, a report from L’Equipe (h/t GFFN) claims that West Ham United have now joined the race to sign the former Arsenal midfielder.

Aston Villa also remain keen on signing the player and it will be interesting to see if either of the two Premier League clubs manage to secure his services this month.

It Is no surprise that Unai Emery wants to sign the player for the West Midlands club. The Spaniard has worked with Guendouzi during their time together at Arsenal and he remains an admirer of the French international midfielder.

Meanwhile, the Hammers need to add more quality in the middle of the park as well and the World Cup finalist could prove to be a quality long-term edition.

West Ham are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League and they need to improve their squad before the January transfer window closes. Bringing in the right signings this month could boost their chances of preserving their Premier League status next season.

Guendouzi has played in the Premier League before and he could make an immediate impact at the London club.

Meanwhile, reports claim that a bid of around £40 million could tempt the French club into considering a potential sale.

It remains to be seen whether the likes of West Ham and Aston Villa are prepared to shell out that kind of money for the former Arsenal man.