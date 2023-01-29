Bid made: Brazil striker set to become second West Ham signing

West Ham have reportedly made a bid for Marcos Leonardo as they look for a loan-to-buy deal for the Santos striker before the January window deadline.

According to Brazilian radio channel SBT Rio journalist Vene Casagrande, the initial loan fee was £2.6million with a purchase option of £9.6million and £880k in bonuses if he played in 60 per cent of the games along with a 10 per cent sell-on clause to secure his services.

Santos have turned down this offer for the time being, but it seems there is some confidence that the Hammers will try again to get this deal done.

Leonardo could be an important addition to David Moyes’ squad for the future, giving the east Londoners more depth around the likes of Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio.

