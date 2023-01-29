Work permit issues cause problems for West Ham transfer with European club ready to take advantage

West Ham United are unable to sign Amiens’ Formose Mendy because the defender doesn’t meet all the requirements to get a work permit in England.

That is according to FootMercato, who reports that the Hammers have struggled to get a work permit for the 22-year-old star to bring him to the Premier League and now fellow French club Monaco want to take advantage of the situation by trying to sign him before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

West Ham are in the market for a centre-back this window having allowed Craig Dawson to join Wolves earlier this month and Mendy looked like a player they could have brought to the London Stadium.

However, Moyes will now have to look elsewhere for a centre-back during this window, as he looks to bring in the final additions to help his side avoid relegation this campaign.