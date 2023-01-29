Work permit issues cause problems for West Ham transfer with European club ready to take advantage

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United are unable to sign Amiens’ Formose Mendy because the defender doesn’t meet all the requirements to get a work permit in England. 

That is according to FootMercato, who reports that the Hammers have struggled to get a work permit for the 22-year-old star to bring him to the Premier League and now fellow French club Monaco want to take advantage of the situation by trying to sign him before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

West Ham are in the market for a centre-back this window having allowed Craig Dawson to join Wolves earlier this month and Mendy looked like a player they could have brought to the London Stadium.

However, Moyes will now have to look elsewhere for a centre-back during this window, as he looks to bring in the final additions to help his side avoid relegation this campaign.

More Stories / Latest News
Jurgen Klopp issues Liverpool transfer update that fans don’t want to hear
Private jet to land at Leeds-Bradford within hours as Leeds agree another new signing
Newcastle announce the signing of Anthony Gordon on long-term deal from Everton
More Stories Formose Mendy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.