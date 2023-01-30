Agent accidentally confirms Leeds transfer is completed before deleting post

Weston McKennie’s agent broke the news of his completed transfer to Leeds United before the club did.

He seemingly did it by accident, too, as he quickly deleted the Instagram post on his account Wassermansoccer. Take a look at the image below:

The 24-year-old will move to the Yorkshire side on loan until the end of the season from Serie A giants Juventus. There is a buy clause included in the deal, so he could become a permanent member of the squad in the summer.

McKennie completes Leeds move

McKennie has completed his medical today and Leeds have since formally announced the arrival of the USMNT international, who joins fellow national team teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams at Elland Road. The trio reached the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup together.

He made 96 appearances for Juventus, scoring 13 goals and assisting a further five in all competitions.

McKennie will wear the number 28 shirt and could make his Leeds debut on Sunday, February 5 against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

