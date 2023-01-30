Arsenal could be in for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana towards the end of the January transfer window, according to Pete O’Rourke.

The Gunners have made two bids for Brighton star Moises Caicedo this January, according to Fabrizio Romano, so it may be that they’re going to be unable to reach an agreement to sign the Ecuador international.

In which case, they might look to Onana as an alternative, with the 21-year-old looking like another of the finest young midfield players in the Premier League at the moment.

Onana only joined Everton in the summer but it seems there’s already interest in him this January, with the Times recently linking the Belgium international with Chelsea, while O’Rourke has now told Give Me Sport that Arsenal may be keeping tabs on him.

“He looks like a real top player, and also in the Belgium team as well. So I’m sure Arsenal, as well as a number of other clubs, are keeping tabs on his situation,” O’Rourke said.

“If there’s any chance he can be prised away before the window closes, I’m sure Arsenal and these other interested clubs will maybe make an offer for him.”

Even if Caicedo looks to be Arsenal’s top target, they could surely do a lot worse than resort to signing Onana as a Plan B option to give them more strength in depth in the middle of the park for the second half of the season.