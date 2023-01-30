Arsenal might need to pay club record fee to sign 21-year-old in January

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are interested in signing the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo before the January transfer window closes.

The Gunners have already had a £60 million bid rejected for the 21-year-old midfielder and now Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal have come forward with an improved offer for the player.

Apparently, an offer of around £70 million with add-ons included has been rejected by Brighton on Sunday night.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners are prepared to come back with another improved offer for the player before the January window closes.

Romano believes that Arsenal’s new proposal might have to be a potential club record fee in order to convince Brighton.

The 21-year-old has already publicly stated his desire to leave Brighton this month and it will be interesting to see if the Seagulls decide to sanction his departure late on in the window.

Caicedo is one of the most promising young midfielders in the league right now and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Arsenal.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Euro giants see transfer move for Man United ace blocked but could sign ex-Red Devil instead
Chelsea transfer talks move forward thanks to involvement of super-agent
Tottenham agree transfer deal for Chelsea forward, concern over mass exits at CFC following spending spree

His arrival will certainly help Arsenal in their title push during the second half of the campaign. Mikel Arteta needs more depth and quality in the middle of the park and the 21-year-old would be an ideal fit. He could be the ideal partner for Thomas Partey at the base of Arsenal’s midfield.

Caicedo is already well-settled in English football and he should be able to make an immediate impact at Arsenal as well.

More Stories Moises Caicedo

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Arteta, thanks for the journey so far,its been interesting for people like gooners who are starved of success. It’s been a while and we know you know and suffer the same like us. Now is that time however, for you to make that decision whichever we will go with it and you to that destination. Make that decision and we will back you whichever you decide: Paying big dosh they want or looking the other way and wait for next year but you too know that when postponed it may never happen.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.