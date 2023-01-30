Arsenal are interested in signing the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo before the January transfer window closes.

The Gunners have already had a £60 million bid rejected for the 21-year-old midfielder and now Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal have come forward with an improved offer for the player.

Apparently, an offer of around £70 million with add-ons included has been rejected by Brighton on Sunday night.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners are prepared to come back with another improved offer for the player before the January window closes.

Romano believes that Arsenal’s new proposal might have to be a potential club record fee in order to convince Brighton.

Understand Arsenal second bid for Moises Caicedo worth £70m fee with add ons included has been immediately rejected by Brighton tonight. ???? #AFC #BHAFC Should Arsenal make a new proposal in the next 48 hours, it’d be a potential record fee for the club. pic.twitter.com/6mXNfsKI64 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2023

The 21-year-old has already publicly stated his desire to leave Brighton this month and it will be interesting to see if the Seagulls decide to sanction his departure late on in the window.

Caicedo is one of the most promising young midfielders in the league right now and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Arsenal.

His arrival will certainly help Arsenal in their title push during the second half of the campaign. Mikel Arteta needs more depth and quality in the middle of the park and the 21-year-old would be an ideal fit. He could be the ideal partner for Thomas Partey at the base of Arsenal’s midfield.

Caicedo is already well-settled in English football and he should be able to make an immediate impact at Arsenal as well.