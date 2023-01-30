Arsenal ramp up pursuit of midfielder by turning to London rivals

Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on Jorginho should they fail in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners could table a bid for the Chelsea captain if Brighton and Hove Albion continue to reject their offers for Caicedo.

The Italy international would be one of several players to represent both sides despite the two being bitter rivals.

The Blues would demand an adequate fee to allow the 31-year-old to leave this month. With only one day remaining until the transfer window slams shut, the coming hours could be crucial to both clubs’ plans.

Given Jorginho’s age and the numerous additions at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks, he could be keen on making the switch in a bid for game time and the lucrative prospect of lifting the Premier League title at the end of the season.

Their business so far

The Seagulls are remaining firm in their stance that the sought-after Ecuadorian is not for sale, whilst Chelsea have reignited their pursuit of World Cup starlet Enzo Fernandez.

