Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on Jorginho should they fail in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners could table a bid for the Chelsea captain if Brighton and Hove Albion continue to reject their offers for Caicedo.

Mikel Arteta, understood to be fan of Jorginho and appreciating his skills — this is why is a concrete name for the final hours for Arsenal. ??? #AFC …but Chelsea want significant fee to let him leave now ?? https://t.co/5HszAd1w0v — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2023

The Italy international would be one of several players to represent both sides despite the two being bitter rivals.

The Blues would demand an adequate fee to allow the 31-year-old to leave this month. With only one day remaining until the transfer window slams shut, the coming hours could be crucial to both clubs’ plans.

Given Jorginho’s age and the numerous additions at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks, he could be keen on making the switch in a bid for game time and the lucrative prospect of lifting the Premier League title at the end of the season.

Their business so far

The Seagulls are remaining firm in their stance that the sought-after Ecuadorian is not for sale, whilst Chelsea have reignited their pursuit of World Cup starlet Enzo Fernandez.