Arsenal are keen on signing the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo before the January window closes.

The Gunners have already failed with two offers for the 21-year-old midfielder but they are not prepared to give up on the transfer chase yet.

According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal are now set to submit a third bid for Caicedo which is expected to be around £75 million including £5 million in performance-related add-ons.

The report adds that Brighton are holding out for a fee of around £80 million and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can reach a compromise before the deadline.

Mikel Arteta seems determined to add more quality and depth to his midfield and Caicedo would be a superb long-term addition.

The 21-year-old as well settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at the north London club. The Gunners are fighting for the title and someone like Caicedo will only boost their chances of winning the league this season.

The Ecuador international is widely regarded as a world-class talent and Arteta could help him fulfill his tremendous potential at Arsenal.

Caicedo is keen on a move away from Brighton and a transfer to Arsenal would be a major step up in his career. The midfielder has already revealed on social media that he wants to move on and seize the big opportunity ahead of him.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops now.

MORE: EXCLUSIVE – Arsenal star duo being eyed by Man City & PSG