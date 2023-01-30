Exclusive: Chelsea decision clears the way for Arsenal to sign top transfer target

Chelsea have decided to fully focus on the transfer of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez over Brighton star Moises Caicedo, according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Blues are back in talks to try to bring Fernandez to Stamford Bridge after failing to agree a deal with Benfica earlier this January, while they also failed with an approach for Caicedo.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are both looking a little past their peak, and are nearing the ends of their contracts, so it makes sense that ambitious Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is prepared to make a major investment in midfield.

Fernandez looked outstanding for Argentina at the World Cup and it seems he’s become the priority for Chelsea as they look to rebuild in that position.

One imagines many CFC fans would have been happy with Caicedo as well, but with Arsenal chasing the Ecuador international, it’s surely the Emirates Stadium that’s the more likely destination for him now.

That’ll be a relief for Gunners fans, as their club also looks in need of making some changes to bolster their options in the middle of the park, with Caicedo an ideal young talent to eventually replace Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, who are 29 and 30 years old, respectively.

“Chelsea are fully focused on Enzo now, not on Caicedo after £55m bid turned down ten days ago,” Romano said.

“Chelsea and Benfica are speaking again now for Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea are prepared to pay €120m fee but final decision is up to Rui Costa who insists to keep the player.

“Chelsea will push in the next hours, again and again.”

It’s been a busy January for Chelsea, who have also signed David Datro Fofana, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos and Malo Gusto.