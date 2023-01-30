Chelsea transfer talks move forward thanks to involvement of super-agent

Chelsea are reportedly in transfer talks for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, with negotiations now seeming to move forward thanks to the involvement of super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Fernandez has established himself as one of the finest young players in world football in recent times, having shone since his move to Benfica in the summer, and with his commanding displays for Argentina as they won the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea now seem to be progressing in talks over the 22-year-old, with Mendes’ involvement seeming to have helped move things along after initial struggles to reach a breakthrough earlier in this transfer window.

Fernandez looks ideal to strengthen Chelsea’s midfield, with Graham Potter surely likely to benefit from bringing in a top young player as both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho look past their peak.

There’s also uncertainty over whether the duo will even be at Chelsea next season, as both are due to be out of contract at the end of this campaign.

Fernandez could be the solution for the Blues in that area of the pitch for much of the next decade if he does join, so it could be great business, even if the young South American clearly won’t come cheap.