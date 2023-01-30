Chelsea transfer talks move forward thanks to involvement of super-agent

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly in transfer talks for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, with negotiations now seeming to move forward thanks to the involvement of super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Fernandez has established himself as one of the finest young players in world football in recent times, having shone since his move to Benfica in the summer, and with his commanding displays for Argentina as they won the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea now seem to be progressing in talks over the 22-year-old, with Mendes’ involvement seeming to have helped move things along after initial struggles to reach a breakthrough earlier in this transfer window.

Fernandez looks ideal to strengthen Chelsea’s midfield, with Graham Potter surely likely to benefit from bringing in a top young player as both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho look past their peak.

Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez could be on his way to Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Euro giants see transfer move for Man United ace blocked but could sign ex-Red Devil instead
Tottenham agree transfer deal for Chelsea forward, concern over mass exits at CFC following spending spree
“A real top player” – Arsenal tipped to be considering potential alternative to Moises Caicedo transfer

There’s also uncertainty over whether the duo will even be at Chelsea next season, as both are due to be out of contract at the end of this campaign.

Fernandez could be the solution for the Blues in that area of the pitch for much of the next decade if he does join, so it could be great business, even if the young South American clearly won’t come cheap.

More Stories Enzo Fernandez Jorge Mendes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.