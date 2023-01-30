PL club submit £40m-plus transfer bid for Chelsea midfielder, other clubs also interested

Everton have reportedly submitted an official bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, worth an initial £40million plus a potential £5m in add-ons, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The England international impressed on loan at Crystal Palace last season, and this not only led him to earning an England call-up, but has also seen him enjoy more first-team football since returning to Stamford Bridge.

It’s now unclear what the future holds in store for Gallagher, however, as Romano reports on a bid made by Everton, while other clubs are also said to be interested in the 22-year-old.

See below for details via Romano’s Twitter page…

EXCL: Everton have submitted a bid to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea. It’s £40m proposal plus £5m add ons. ?? #EFC Chelsea will make a decision soon as there are also other clubs interested in Gallagher — and player has to decide his future too. pic.twitter.com/xZeuGqaR01 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2023

This follows Ben Jacobs reporting in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that Newcastle and Crystal Palace could be in for Gallagher, particularly if the Blues manage to complete the signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Jacobs has suggested that Chelsea would prefer to loan Gallagher out, but could be tempted to sell for an offer in the region of £40m.

It seems Everton are now prepared to meet those demands, and it will be interesting to see what both the club and the player decide.