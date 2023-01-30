England star has told Chelsea he wants Newcastle move

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher has reportedly told the club he would prefer a move to Newcastle United over Everton after the Toffees tabled a £40 million bid.

Gallagher was seemingly on top of Sean Dyche’s transfer list and the first order of business today at Finch Farm was an approach to try and sign the 22-year-old.

However, Newcastle reporter Craig Hope of The Mail has stated that Gallagher would rather join the Magpies over Everton if he was to leave the Blues this month.

Conor Gallagher £45m offer from Everton. Player wants to stay at Chelsea but could be told he’s got to go, in which case Newcastle (or top 6 club) would be desired. NUFC would need to put together a loan + obligation of at least £45m. Howe a big admirer. W/ colleague Simon Jones. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) January 30, 2023

Deadline day could be key to Gallagher’s Chelsea future

The England international is a graduate of Cobham academy and has been keen to cement in place in the starting eleven under Graham Potter, however, he may fall further down the pecking order if the club can oversee the signing of World Cup starlet Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

The two clubs are in talks and Todd Boehly is adamant about bringing the Argentine to London this winter. If it happens, Gallagher may be heading out the door to make way for Fernandez.