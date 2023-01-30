Everton are reportedly interested in signing the Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao this month.

According to a report from Daily Mail, incoming manager Sean Dyche is eager to improve his quad in the remaining days of the window and the Toffees have shown an interest in signing Rodrigo Becao from the Italian club.

The 27-year-old Brazilian defender has been in impressive form in the Italian league and he could prove to be a quality addition to Everton.

The Toffees are currently 19th in the league table and they have conceded 28 goals from 20 league matches. It is evident that they will need to improve defensively in order to beat the drop and Becao would certainly help them improve.

The towering Brazilian defender will add presence and physicality to the back four. Furthermore, he is quite accomplished in the air and he would add a new dimension to the Everton attack during set pieces as well.

The Brazilian has one goal and an assist to his name in the Italian league this season.

Becao has a contract with Udinese until the summer of 2024 and the Italian club could look to cash in on him. The opportunity to move to the Premier League is likely to be an exciting proposition for the Brazilian defender as well.

That said, Everton are currently fighting the relegation battle and their future in the top flight is uncertain. It remains to be seen whether the Toffees can convince the 27-year-old to move to Goodison Park before the January window closes.