Everton submit verbal offer for €30m-rated attacker

Everton are looking to improve their attacking options before the January transfer window closes and they are keen on signing Kamaldeen Sulemana from French club Rennes.

According to a report from the Athletic, Everton have already submitted a verbal offer to sign the 20-year-old Ghana winger after sanctioning the departure of Anthony Gordon.

The Toffees sold Gordon to Newcastle United for a fee of around £40 million and they are looking to bring in the 20-year-old winger as his direct replacement.

Meanwhile, Rennes value the player at €30 million, and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs come secure an agreement before the January window closes.

Everton need to add more quality to their attack in order to survive the relegation battle this season. The Toffees are currently 19th in the league table and they have scored just 15 goals in 20 Premier League matches. Only Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored fewer goals than them in the league and they must look to add more cutting edge to the side this month.

Meanwhile, Sulemana can play anywhere across the front three and his versatility will be an added bonus for Everton if they manage to secure his services. The 20-year-old is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and he has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League winger with experience and coaching.

The reported €30 million valuation could look like a bargain if the youngster manages to adapt to English football quickly.