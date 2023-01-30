The FA Cup fifth round draw has been completed tonight.

Eight Premier League teams currently remain in the competition, with the lowest-ranked side being National League high-flyers Wrexham AFC, who are enjoying a sensational season under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

They were forced into a fourth round replay to determine their fate after an emphatic 3-3 draw at The Racecourse Ground on Sunday evening with Sheffield United.

Here is the draw in full:

Southampton vs Luton Town or Grimsby Town

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City

Stoke City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Wrexham or Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham or Sunderland vs Leeds United

Bristol City vs Manchester City

Manchester United vs Derby County or West Ham United

Ipswich Town or Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood

Games will be played on the week commencing Monday, February 27 2023. Dates and times will be confirmed in due course.