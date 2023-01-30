Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea beat another PL club to Malo Gusto transfer following Man Utd links

Chelsea have completed the transfer of Malo Gusto from Lyon, as officially announced yesterday.

The 19-year-old looks a hugely talented prospect, and Blues fans will undoubtedly look forward to seeing him in action once he links up with the club in the summer.

For the time being, Gusto will see out this campaign with Lyon, but a deal is in place with Chelsea, and Romano has confirmed via his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack that the west London giants beat one of their Premier League rivals to this signing.

However, this mysterious English club has not yet been named, with Romano insisting that he’s not aware of Manchester United having been in the race for the Frenchman’s signature.

“I’m not aware of any attempt or bid from Manchester United, despite some reports that they were in contact. It was another English club trying to sign Malo Gusto, I’m told; but Man United were not working to sign him,” Romano said.

Man Utd could have done well to add a talented young right-back like Gusto to their squad this January, but Erik ten Hag already has decent options in that department due to the strong form of Diogo Dalot this season, as well as recent signs of improvement from backup player Aaron Wan-Bissaka.