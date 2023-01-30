Here we go: Tottenham reach full agreement with Sporting CP for Pedro Porro after failed pursuit

Tottenham Hotspur have reached a full agreement with Sporting CP for Pedro Porro.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Spurs will complete the signing of Porro imminently after an initial agreement fell through yesterday. They have now been successful in negotiations and will pay €45 million to the Portuguese side.

Tottenham have re-scheduled medical tests for Pedro Porro: it was planned on Monday but will actually happen… on Tuesday, #DeadlineDay. ???

It’s all done and sealed between Spurs and Sporting — as revealed, Porro will become #THFC player for €45m.

Here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/C5BvVFF0e2

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2023