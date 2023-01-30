Here we go: Tottenham reach full agreement with Sporting CP for Pedro Porro after failed pursuit

Tottenham Hotspur have reached a full agreement with Sporting CP for Pedro Porro.
As per Fabrizio Romano, Spurs will complete the signing of Porro imminently after an initial agreement fell through yesterday. They have now been successful in negotiations and will pay €45 million to the Portuguese side.
Tottenham have re-scheduled medical tests for Pedro Porro: it was planned on Monday but will actually happen… on Tuesday, #DeadlineDay. ???
It’s all done and sealed between Spurs and Sporting — as revealed, Porro will become #THFC player for €45m.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2023
The 23-year-old will travel to London tomorrow to complete all necessary medical tests and formalities.
Porro was a Manchester City player from 2019–2022 but did not make an appearance for the side throughout the three years. He completed three loan spells, two of which were at Sporting before the clubs decided to make his move permanent.
Porro’s role for Spurs will be crucial
He will now return to England as a more experienced defender and will play a key role in Spurs’ top-four race and Champions League journey. Their return to European action will be on February 14 against AC Milan.
The Spaniard could make his debut against his former side, City, on February 5 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.