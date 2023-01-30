‘He’s not here’: Manager drops £20m player from his squad after claims Liverpool want to sign him

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom left sought-after midfielder Sander Berge out of his matchday squad yesterday.

The Blades took on National League high-flyers Wrexham AFC in the FA Cup yesterday at The Racecourse Ground in an emphatic 3-3 draw that had supporters and neutrals hanging on every second of the match.

A notable omission was Berge, who has been one of United’s standout performers since he arrived in Sheffield. Several clubs have been monitoring the situation of the Norweigan; Fulham have reportedly entered talks for him, whilst Liverpool are among the other Premier League clubs interested.

Jurgen Klopp has likely identified that Berge would be an excellent option to begin Liverpool’s rebuild in midfield, as he already has experience in the Premier League.

Sheffield United manager on Berge’s absence

The 25-year-old has seemingly expressed his desire to leave Bramall Lane this transfer window. Heckingbottom was questioned on Berge’s absence and told Daily Mail: “He’s not here because we have been asked not to use him. Our club is speaking to other clubs regarding him. It’s a club decision to protect that asset. I am not going to say I agree with it, but I understand it. He wanted to play today.”

He also touched on United’s ongoing issues regarding a transfer embargo, saying: “One way to resolve the issues is to sell a player.”