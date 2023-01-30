Inter Milan look unlikely to be able to sign Victor Lindelof as Manchester United want to keep the player.

However, they could move for former Man Utd centre-back Chris Smalling, who is currently with Roma, in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Smalling has revived his career since quitting the Premier League for Serie A, and it would be interesting if he could continue to shine with a move to Inter.

The former England international is not exactly in the same league as someone like Milan Skriniar, who is set to leave Inter for Paris Saint-Germain, either this January or in the summer when his contract expires, but Nerazzuri fans would surely be happy enough to see him come in.

For the time being, however, Inter also need to explore alternatives to Lindelof for this winter, as Erik ten Hag is not keen on letting the Sweden international leave Old Trafford.

“Manchester United don’t want to sell Victor Lindelof to Inter Milan, so they will now look for other targets,” Romano said.

“Chris Smalling is an option for the summer, not for January, so they will look at Tiago Djalo from Lille, as well as some other defenders based in Serie A.”