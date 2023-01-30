Tottenham and Newcastle United are being tipped to revive their interest in the potential transfer of Leicester City star James Maddison in the summer.

According to Ben Jacobs, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, a January move away for Maddison currently looks unlikely unless something dramatic happens late on in this transfer window, but Newcastle have used this month to enquire about the England international.

Maddison has had a superb season for Leicester, with his form eventually earning him a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and it wouldn’t be surprising if it soon earned him a big move as well.

Tottenham could do well to add Maddison’s flair and creativity to their squad after what has been a slightly underwhelming campaign so far, while Newcastle would also surely do well to bring the Foxes ace in as someone to build around for the long term.

“Leicester have been clear that Maddison is not for sale, but a summer transfer could be more likely, assuming Leicester don’t offer him a new deal,” Jacobs explained.

“I think that the likes of Newcastle and Tottenham could revisit that one in the summer, and I’m told that Newcastle used this January to enquire about Maddison, and were Leicester to bring in (Jack) Harrison alongside Tete, who’s just arrived, that could perhaps open the door to someone at least asking the question even if there’s a low chance of that coming off right now.”