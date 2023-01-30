Reports suggest that Liverpool could pursue a shock move for Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante.

Jurgen Klopp is seemingly in a frantic search for reinforcements to bolster his depleted midfield line, despite stating that there would be no more January signings.

Liverpool welcomed Cody Gakpo through the doors at Anfield earlier in January but their business stopped there. Now, after several disappointing results, Klopp could be forced to turn to the market again.

Sunday’s result saw the Merseyside club crash out of the FA Cup after a 2-1 loss to the in-form Brighton and Hove Albion. They are now out of both cups and sit ninth in the Premier League.

Liverpool remain in Europe

If they want a strong chance of going all the way in the Champions League, a proven midfielder like Kante could be an outstanding addition to Liverpool’s deflated dressing room.

The only downside to the Frenchman’s game is his injury concerns.