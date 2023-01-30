Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil is now closing in on a move to Spanish club Sevilla.

The 21-year-old winger has had very little game time this season and he has started just twice in the Premier League.

The talented young winger needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and it is evident that Tottenham will not be able to provide him with that platform.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Sevilla will sign the player on loan until June with no option to buy.

It remains to be seen whether Gil can get his career back on track with regular football at the Spanish club now. If he manages to impress at Sevilla during the second half of the campaign, there will be no shortage of suitors for him in the summer.

Furthermore, Romano has added that Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli called the player personally and his intervention was crucial to getting a deal done. The player has a medical booked at the Spanish club and the transfer is expected to be formalized soon.

Gil was regarded as one of the best young talents in Spanish football when he moved to Tottenham but the transfer has simply not worked out for both party. A permanent move away from Tottenham would have been ideal for the youngster and it remains to be seen how the situation evolves.

There is no doubt that the 21-year-old is a prodigious young talent but he is simply not suited to Premier League football and a permanent return to Spain would be ideal for him.