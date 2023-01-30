Medical done: West Ham first-team player has left the club today

Newcastle United are preparing their announcement for the signing of youngster Harrison Ashby from West Ham United.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth confirmed on Twitter this afternoon that Ashby had completed his medical ahead of his move to the Magpies and that the club would issue a formal announcement soon.

The 21-year-old has joined for a fee of £3 million including add-ons and the Irons have included a sell-on clause within the terms. Ashby was keen on making the switch as he had not been rewarded with regular game time under David Moyes, and will now look to fight for a place in the first-team under Eddie Howe.

Howe is building on his Magpies project

He has joined at the same time as Anthony Gordon from Everton, showing Howe’s desire to bring in younger reinforcements into his Newcastle squad. They sit third in the Premier League and have one foot in the Carabao Cup semi-final, which they can book their place in on Tuesday against Southampton.