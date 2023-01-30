Video of Weston McKennie arriving at Thorp Arch before his Leeds United medical has been released.

The 24-year-old is reportedly on his way to England after Leeds and Juventus agreed to a loan-to-buy agreement, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

With McKennie already at Thorp Arch, Sky Sports News’ Vicky Gomersall reports that the American’s move to Elland Road is almost complete.