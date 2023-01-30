Midfielder spotted at Thorp Arch to complete Leeds United move

Posted by

Video of Weston McKennie arriving at Thorp Arch before his Leeds United medical has been released.

The 24-year-old is reportedly on his way to England after Leeds and Juventus agreed to a loan-to-buy agreement, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

With McKennie already at Thorp Arch, Sky Sports News’ Vicky Gomersall reports that the American’s move to Elland Road is almost complete.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.