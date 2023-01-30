Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Moises Caicedo to Arsenal transfer saga, and offered his prediction on how it would pan out in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, the Daily Briefing.

The Brighton midfielder is emerging as a top target for the Gunners towards the end of this January’s transfer window, but they’ve now seen two bids for the Ecuador international rejected by the Seagulls.

It’s clearly not going to be easy for Arsenal to get this done, though Romano admits Caicedo would love the chance to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Overall, though, Romano says that in his experience of reporting on these major transfer news stories, clubs like Brighton don’t tend to change their stance once they’ve decided that they don’t want to sell a player.

“Caicedo would love to join Arsenal, he wants a top club move this January as it was his biggest dream,” Romano said.

“Still, in my experience, Brighton will not change their stance just because of player statement: it has to be a very good proposal according to their position, otherwise they are prepared to fight and keep the player.”

This perhaps suggests Romano is not expecting Arsenal to be able to make the Premier League side down here, though of course we’ll have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will at least not face competition from Chelsea for Caicedo, as Romano also explained that the Blues are now focusing on Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez as their priority for that position.