Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Flamingo attacking best fielder Matheus Franca.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have submitted a bid both around €20 million for the 18-year-old attacking midfielder but the Brazilian outfit have decided to turn it down.

Apparently, the Magpies are keen on signing the player this month but they have decided not to overpay for him.

The midfielder is reportedly valued at €25 million and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle decide to come forward with an improved offer before the January window closes.

The Magpies have an impressive squad at their disposal but they could certainly use more technical ability and craft in the middle of the park. The 18-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-class player and he would be a shrewd long-term addition to Eddie Howe’s midfield.

The highly-rated midfielder can operate as a winger because of his agility and flair. Furthermore, his link-up play allows him to play as a false nine as well if required.

Furthermore, the Newcastle manager has a proven track record of nurturing talented young players and he could have a positive influence on the development of Franca.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to move to a Premier League club is likely to be an attractive proposition for the youngster as well and he will be keen on the idea.

Newcastle are currently fighting for a place in the Champions League next season and the right additions in January will certainly enhance their chances of securing a top-four finish.