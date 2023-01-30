Newcastle hoping to sign 22-year-old from Premier League giants

Chelsea FC Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Conor Gallagher from Chelsea before the transfer window closes.

According to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe wants to bring in a midfielder on loan to replace Jonjo Shelvey and the Magpies have identified the 22-year-old Chelsea midfielder as a potential target.

Apparently, the Blues are under pressure to offload players before the deadline and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can agree on a deal with them for the 22-year-old central midfielder.

Gallagher has been a squad player for Graham Potter this season making just 9 starts in the Premier League so far. A player of his quality needs to play more often and a loan move to Newcastle could be ideal for him during the second half of the campaign.

Gallagher was on loan at Crystal Palace last season and he was an important player for the Eagles. There is no doubt that the Chelsea midfielder has the potential to develop into a top-class player but he needs ample game time in order to continue his development.

Newcastle need to add more depth and quality to their midfield and the Chelsea midfielder will add defensive cover and drive in the middle of the park. Furthermore, the 22-year-old has a tireless work ethic and his arrival will allow players like Bruno Guimaraes to operate with more freedom.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to let a midfielder leave this month, especially with their lack of depth in the middle of the park.

The Blues are currently fighting for a place in the Champions League and they might not be keen on strengthening a top-four rival directly. The Magpies are better placed to secure Champions League qualification next season and a player like Gallagher this month could make a big difference for them.

