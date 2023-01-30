Newcastle have opened talks to sign 24-year-old midfielder

Newcastle United are looking to sign the Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge before the January transfer window closes.

According to a report from Craig Hope from Daily Mail, Newcastle United have spoken to the Championship club regarding a move for the 24-year-old midfielder.

Fulham & Newcastle among those to have spoken to Sheffield United about Sander Berge. It’s thought Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom wants to keep the midfielder. https://t.co/PiU7FgERnS — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) January 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie claims that the Magpies have offered to sign the player on loan this month with an obligation to buy permanently at the end of the season.

They will face competition from Premier League rivals Fulham who are in talks to sign the player permanently for a fee of around £20 million this month.

Newcastle have joined Fulham in the pursuit of Sander Berge, as per @CraigHope_DM.

Newcastle offering a loan-with-obligation for the Sheff United midfielder, while Fulham are in talks over a £20m permanent transfer. #SUFC need to sell the Norway international ?? #NUFC #FFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 30, 2023

It seems that Sheffield United are open to selling the Norway international this month and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Newcastle United have recently agreed on a deal with Nottingham Forest for the departure of Jonjo Shelvey and they will need to bring in adequate replacements.

The Magpies are currently fighting for Champions League qualification and they cannot afford to weaken the squad midway through the campaign.

Sander Berge has proven his quality in the Premier League Sheffield United in the past and he could prove to be a useful addition to Eddie Howe’s midfield. The Norwegian International will add defensive cover, presence, and physicality to the side during the second half of the season.

The 24-year-old seems like the ideal partner for Bruno Guimaraes in terms of skill-set.

The opportunity to join an ambitious club like Newcastle will be an attractive proposition for the midfielder as well and it remains to be seen whether the transfer is completed before the window closes.