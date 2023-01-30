Paris Saint-Germain are in advanced negotiations to sign Hakim Ziyech on loan from Chelsea.

The wantaway winger could be on his way to Paris in the coming hours to complete a deal with Christophe Galtier’s side, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Paris Saint-Germain are in advanced negotiations to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea! Player has already accepted — as the two clubs are now discussing final formula of the deal ??? #PSG Negotiations will continue to get it done tonight — first call on Ziyech, @lequipe. pic.twitter.com/xFU6mhSR9r — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2023

Ziyech has started just six matches across the season so far and has made nine appearances as a substitute, making it crystal clear why the Moroccon is seeking a move away from Stamford Bridge. He has already accepted personal terms with the Ligue 1 club.

The 29-year-old impressed at the World Cup last year whilst representing his national team on the world’s biggest stage. He was instrumental in Morocco’s progression to the semi-finals.

Ziyech could lift silverware in Paris

Throughout his time as a Blue, he has lifted the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup and could join the French outfit whilst they sit first in the league and are strong contenders to taste success for the first time in Europe.