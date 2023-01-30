Report: Liverpool are now assessing rival clubs to identify last-minute January signing

Liverpool are reportedly scanning some of their rival clubs across Europe in a bid to table a last-ditch bid for a central midfielder.

Daily Mail has reported that Liverpool have turned their attention to the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Juventus in search of a suitable midfielder to bolster the significantly depleted position.

Jurgen Klopp oversaw yet another dismal result this weekend after his side bowed out of the FA Cup, the competition in which they are the current holders, to the in-form Brighton and Hove Albion.

They now sit ninth in the Premier League and are out of both Cups. Liverpool remain in the Champions League but face a considerably more difficult tie than the rest of their competitors, as they have to overcome a two-legged tie against reigning champions Real Madrid.

The latest arrival at Anfield

Klopp did acquire one signing this winter in the form of Cody Gakpo, however, he has failed to hit the ground running in red.

Reinforcements may be needed if the Merseyside club are to pick up form and try and see out a successful second half of the campaign.