Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing up a move for the Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku as a potential replacement for Harry Kane as per Fichajes.

The England international has been linked with a move away from Tottenham in recent seasons and it will be interesting to see if the 29-year-old decides to pursue a new challenge in the summer.

The player has a contract with Tottenham until the summer of 2024 and if he refuses to sign an extension in the coming months, Spurs could be forced to consider a sale.

It has been a mediocre season for Tottenham so far and it will be interesting to see if they can secure Champions League qualification. Furthermore, the long-term future of Antonio Conte is in doubt with the Italian manager’s current contract expiring at the end of this season.

Conte has not extended his contract with the London club and his departure could have an effect on Kane’s future as well.

The 29-year-old striker will feel that he needs to win trophies at this stage of his career and Conte’s exit would be a damaging blow to the club’s ambitions.

Meanwhile, Lukaku is currently on loan at Inter Milan and he is expected to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

It is clear that the Belgian does not have a future at the London club and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can agree on a deal with Chelsea for the 29-year-old striker.

Lukaku has proven himself in the Premier League before with a number of clubs and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Tottenham if he manages to regain his confidence and sharpness.

However, Kane is certainly a better player compared to the Belgian and the England international is also a more complete forward. Although Lukaku’s quality is beyond doubt, it would certainly be a downgrade if the Londoners decided to replace the England international with the Belgian.