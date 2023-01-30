Tottenham Hotspur outcast Djed Spence will complete a loan move to Rennes until the end of the season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there will be no buy option included in the terms, as Spurs are keen on keeping Spence in the squad.

Djed Spence has landed in France in order to undergo medical tests and sign the contract as new Rennes player on loan. ?? #THFC Loan deal won’t include any buy option clause, confirmed. Medicals, 9am in the morning. pic.twitter.com/ici5RNot0t — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2023

The 22-year-old has made just six appearances so far throughout the 2022/2023 campaign, none of which have come as a starter. Spence has totalled a mere 43 minutes on the pitch, despite playing such a pivotal role for Nottingham Forest last season.

Spence is out of favour at Spurs

He was a standout performer in Forest’s promotion to the Premier League and had several clubs in the race for him after his loan spell ended and he returned to Middlesbrough. However, he has not been utilised or favoured under Antonio Conte at all.

Rennes sit fifth in Ligue 1 and will give the youngster more time to develop his game before returning to North London.