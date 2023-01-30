Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Tottenham transfer bid rumours

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on the Piero Hincapie transfer situation in his CaughtOffside column today.

The reporter says that, despite some transfer rumours to the contrary, there has not yet been an official bid from Spurs to Bayer Leverkusen for Hincapie yet.

The Ecuador international looks a top young talent who could surely do a job for Tottenham and other top clubs, but it remains to be seen what lies in store for him.

According to Romano, Tottenham have been following Hincapie for a long time, while other clubs in the Premier League, as well as in Serie A, are also interested in the 21-year-old.

For the time being, though, it seems it’s not more concrete than that, so Spurs fans may have to wait a little longer before this develops into something more serious.

“Many clubs are interested in Piero Hincapie in England, Italy (Napoli and Inter) and other countries. Tottenham have been following him for long time but no official bid has been made in the last hours, despite rumours to the contrary,” Romano explained.

Spurs would do well to make more signings before the end of January in order to boost their top four hopes after some patchy recent form.