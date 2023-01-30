Tottenham Hotspur are expected to complete the signing of the Sporting CP defender Pedro Porro.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League club are closing in on a €45 million deal to sign the 23-year-old Spanish defender this month. He was expected to sign a contract with Spurs until the summer of 2028.

However, a recent update from the Portuguese publication Record claims that the defender’s transfer to Tottenham is in jeopardy because of disagreements regarding payment terms.

Apparently, Sporting want to receive the amount of the termination clause immediately but Tottenham are unwilling to accept those terms. It appears that Tottenham want to structure the payments.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can iron out their disagreements over the next few days now.

Porro has been in outstanding form for the Portuguese club this season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Tottenham this month. The 23-year-old has three goals and 11 assists to his name across all competitions and he would add a new dimension to the Tottenham attack going forward.

The Spaniard is a reliable defender as well and he will certainly be an upgrade on Antonio Conte’s current options at right-back. Furthermore, the Spaniard can play as a winger and his versatility will be an added bonus.

Tottenham have already completed the signing of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal to improve their attacking options, it remains to be seen whether they can add to their defense with the signing of Porro now.