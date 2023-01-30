Exclusive: PL star would love Arsenal transfer, Chelsea in talks over major signing – Fabrizio Romano

Happy Monday guys, welcome to the latest edition of the Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe and get this and other exclusive stories straight to your inbox, completely ad-free, five mornings a week!

Anderlecht

Anderlecht are set to sign Harry Toffolo on loan from Nottingham Forest – a deal has been agreed between the two clubs. Toffolo is already in Belgium to reach full agreement and sign his contract.

Arsenal

Arsenal have made a second bid for Moises Caicedo, £70m fee with add ons included, but it has again been immediately rejected by Brighton. If Arsenal decide to bid again in the final 48 hours of the transfer window, it could have to be a club-record offer.

Caicedo would love to join Arsenal, he wants a top club move this January as it was his biggest dream. Still, in my experience, Brighton will not change their stance just because of player statement: it has to be a very good proposal according to their position, otherwise they are prepared to fight and keep the player.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid could try to sign Caglar Soyuncu from Leicester City if Felipe ends up leaving to join Nottingham Forest.

Brighton

Tariq Lamptey will not be moving to Sporting Lisbon as Brighton would only let him leave on a permanent deal. Both Lyon and Sporting have left the negotiations, Lamptey could now end up staying unless things change.

Brighton have completed the signing of Swedish talent Yasin Ayari. A deal was agreed with AIK last week for €6m — contract completed. Ayari is now in England to undergo medical tests and sign the documents.

Roberto De Zerbi: “Caicedo is a good guy. We will see. We hope he stays with us but this question for the club and Moises. In life you can make mistakes. We will see the best solution for the club, for Caicedo and for us. I would like Moises to finish the season with us, but we are ready to go forward without him. I respect his decision — I can’t be also the chairman, so we will see in the next days.”

Chelsea

Chelsea have scheduled new talks with Benfica over Enzo Fernandez. The Blues are now fully focused on Fernandez instead of Moises Caicedo. Chelsea’s offer could reach €120m – they’re prepared to pay, but it depends on Benfica president Rui Costa, who wants to keep the player. Benfica’s position is clear, but Chelsea are going in really strong, they are prepared to offer crazy money. Todd Boehly is really keen to get it done quickly, as they anticipate other European clubs moving for Enzo in the summer. As for the player, Enzo will not make a problem for Benfica, but he is ready to join Chelsea, personal terms won’t be an issue.

Malo Gusto to Chelsea has been officially announced. He’ll remain with Lyon until the end of the season, and then join Chelsea in July for €30m fee plus add-ons. He’s signed a seven year and half contract after completing his medical tests on Saturday.

Malo Gusto: “I chose Chelsea because it’s a very big club and I very like the big project. Very happy to be here – I also like the city.”

I’m not aware of any attempt or bid from Manchester United, despite some reports that they were in contact. It was another English club trying to sign Malo Gusto, I’m told; but Man United were not working to sign him.

Everton

Everton were close to signing Ben Brereton Diaz last summer, they wanted him but at the end there was no agreement between all parties. Villarreal are now set to sign him on free transfer in June, with deals in place for both him and Denis Suarez.

Fulham

Fulham have improved their offer for Sasa Lukic: £10m fresh bid on the table as they hope to get deal done after Torino signed Ivan Ilic as new midfielder on deal hijacked after Marseille had it done. Personal terms are another key step – waiting for the player to decide.

Inter Milan

Manchester United don’t want to sell Victor Lindelof to Inter Milan, so they will now look for other targets. Chris Smalling is an option for the summer, not for January, so they will look at Tiago Djalo from Lille, as well as some other defenders based in Serie A.

Leicester City

Official, confirmed. Leicester sign Tete as new winger from Olympique Lyon as revealed on Friday.

“He is currently due to return to Shakhtar on 1 July,” club confirms.

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp announces Liverpool will not sign any other player in January: “Nothing will happen in this transfer window, not at all. It’s all good with this squad.”

Let’s see if Liverpool stick with this plan, but for the moment my understanding is that there are no negotiations over new signings ongoing, all the focus is on the summer for Jude Bellingham.

Lyon

Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas: “I’ve said no — I rejected PSG proposal and it’s guaranteed: Rayan Cherki will stay at Olympique Lyon.”

Manchester United

Manchester United do not want to let Victor Lindelof go. The defender remains part of Erik ten Hag’s squad despite interest from both Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid in this transfer window.

I’m told Manchester United have received ten proposals for Anthony Elanga this January, but no green light to let him go just yet.

Marseille

Official, completed. Azzedine Ounahi has completed a permanent move to Olympique Marseille. He joins from Angers for a €8m fee plus €2m add ons and sell-on clause. His contract runs until 2027.

Newcastle United

Done deal, official: Newcastle United sign Anthony Gordon on a permanent deal from Everton. Contract signed, deal agreed on £40m plus £5m add ons.

Flamengo have turned down new bid from Newcastle for Matheus Franca — it was worth €20m total package. Newcastle want Matheus but they will not overpay, clear message as last bid was close to ‘internal’ Brazilian market release clause worth €25m.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are now in advanced talks to sign Felipe as new centre back, discussions ongoing with Atletico Madrid.

Nottingham Forest are closing in on deal to sign Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle. Talks are at an advanced stage, and it could be completed soon as Newcastle are open to letting him leave.

MLS side Chicago Fire have submitted an official proposal to Nottingham Forest/Olympiacos player Hwang Ui-jo to make him their Designated Player. Discussions are now ongoing in order to find an agreement.

PSG

Milan Skriniar confirms: “Yes, it’s true — I have signed with PSG. I’m waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement.”

Skriniar has signed as a free agent for June — but PSG want to bring his move forward to January.

Roma

Roma director Pinto: “Zaniolo wants to leave. We reached an agreement with Bournemouth but he has rejected. It’s really difficult for us, we hope to find a solution in the final 48h of the market.”

Sevilla

Sevilla are set to sign Pape Gueye from Olympique Marseille — deal agreed on loan, as Spanish press called today. It’s almost done. Gueye will be back to OM at the end of the current season as there’s no buy option clause included.

Sporting Lisbon

Sporting are advancing in negotiations to sign Hector Bellerin as replacement for Pedro Porro who’s joining Tottenham. Sporting are in direct talks with Barcelona, also with Bellerin agent on personal terms. Talks are progressing well.

Sporting are set to sign Ousmane Diomande from FC Midtjylland, he’s gonna travel for medical soon. €7.5m fee, add-ons up to €12.5m and 20% sell-on clause guaranteed for FC Midtjylland.

Tottenham

Many clubs are interested in Piero Hincapie in England, Italy (Napoli and Inter) and other countries. Tottenham have been following him for long time but no official bid has been made in the last hours, despite rumours to the contrary.

Understand Sevilla are in advanced talks over a loan deal for Bryan Gil from Tottenham. He’d join until the end of the season, no buy option. Negotiations are progressing, Sevilla are pushing, and are confident of getting it done in the final 48 hours of the transfer window.

Udinese

Udinese are close to signing Florian Thauvin as free agent — deal at final stages for former Marseille and Tigres player. Thauvin would replace Gerard Deulofeu who’s unavailable due to a new injury.